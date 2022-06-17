Ogle County Brewery buys old Oregon movie theater

OREGON (WREX) — A local small business is expanding their footprint in Ogle County.
The Ogle County Brewery says they have bought the old Oregon movie theater.
The business said in a Facebook post Friday that they will be expanding their operations with the purchase of the historic building, allowing to brew more of their product and hope to distribute it across the country.
"We're excited to bring more jobs, allow for tours, and hope to have space for a couple of new retail storefronts in the front," the post said.
The Oregon theater was built in the early 1900s and closed in the 1980s. The building has been used most recently as an electronics and appliance store.