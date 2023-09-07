Northern Illinois Food Bank announces a Mobile Pop-Up in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Il. — The month of September marks the start of “Hunger Action Month” and Northern Illinois Food Bank. Here in Rockford, the center is hosting a Mobile Pop-Up market.
The market is this Saturday September 9th, from 8 am to 10 am at the Salvation Army Emergency Operations Center(formerly Circuit City) on East State Street.
Mobile markets typically last 2 hours and provide individuals with common grocery items such as breads, cereals, meat, dairy and fresh produce. Items will vary depending on availability. This market will be able to give free groceries to the first 600 families.
Everyone who needs groceries is welcome – no ID, proof of income, or referral is needed. Mobile Markets distribute food in drive-thru mode – first come, first served- while supplies last.
Todd Reuber, Manager at Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Northwest Center in Rockford says that the need for food has increased since last year.
"We have seen a bit of an increase from last year, we're up about 30% At this time last year, and increase of food insecurity in the community."
Reuber continues to say that there are many factors to this increase in need but the most prominent being increase in gas prices, food costs and cost of living.
"People are having to select, where they can, where to spend the money to better utilize the dollars that they have. So by them coming in to get food, we can help support them."
Northern Illinois Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help at an outdoor Mobile Pop-Up food distribution on Saturday.
"we were always looking for volunteers to support us at any of our pop ups on site here at the Rockford branch, either you know, or whenever we go committee to market is always looking for support for our distributions we have on at this location." states Reuber
Volunteers will help load food into cars. To sign-up visit the website here.