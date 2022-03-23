Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary celebrates National Puppy Day with four new adoptable pets

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local animal sanctuary is celebrating a special day by helping pets find new families.
March 23 is National Puppy Day and Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Rockford is helping bring their puppies to new homes.
On Wednesday, they featured four eight-week-old coonhound puppies that were just put up for adoption. The sanctuary says there are many other puppies, including rescues, that are up for adoption.
Adoption fees at Noah's Ark are $275 and include their first two shots, a microchip, deworming, and altering.
Those wanting to adopt will need to give proof of rental agreement or homeownership as well as a rabies certificate for any dogs you have at home.
Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary is located at 111 N. 1st St.