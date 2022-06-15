 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...High temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

NIU Football players help build houses with Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity

  • 0
NIU Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Football players at a local university took some time Wednesday to give back to the community.

Members of the Northern Illinois University Football Team made the trip from DeKalb to Rockford Wednesday to help build houses with the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity.

Rockford Area Habitat is planning to build seven homes for people in need this summer as well as help repair 50 homes, thanks to a partnership with the City of Rockford and the Critical Home Repair Program.

Players on the NIU Huskie Football Team say they feel it is important to help those that support them every Saturday in the fall.

"Everybody out here is supporting us so it's important to give back to them," says Andre Cobb, NIU Freshman. "They come out to the games, so if there is people in need, it's important for us to come back and give back as well."

"People are watching us, they're supporting us, they're buying tickets for us," says Leif Engstrand, NIU Junior. "The least we can do is build houses for them. They're watching us on TV so we have to give them a place to watch us on TV."

The Huskies are currently warming up for the season, kicking off at home against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 1.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you