NIU Football players help build houses with Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Football players at a local university took some time Wednesday to give back to the community.
Members of the Northern Illinois University Football Team made the trip from DeKalb to Rockford Wednesday to help build houses with the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity.
Rockford Area Habitat is planning to build seven homes for people in need this summer as well as help repair 50 homes, thanks to a partnership with the City of Rockford and the Critical Home Repair Program.
Players on the NIU Huskie Football Team say they feel it is important to help those that support them every Saturday in the fall.
"Everybody out here is supporting us so it's important to give back to them," says Andre Cobb, NIU Freshman. "They come out to the games, so if there is people in need, it's important for us to come back and give back as well."
"People are watching us, they're supporting us, they're buying tickets for us," says Leif Engstrand, NIU Junior. "The least we can do is build houses for them. They're watching us on TV so we have to give them a place to watch us on TV."
The Huskies are currently warming up for the season, kicking off at home against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 1.