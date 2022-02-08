Nicholas Conservatory to unveil new exhibit this summer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new exhibit is coming to the Nicholas Conservatory this summer.
The Rockford Park District announced a new Delicate Forces exhibit, which is a botanically-inspired immersive large-scale art exhibition, will be displayed June 25-Nov. 6, 2022.
Visitors will enjoy the wonder-filled world of the exhibition by Skunk Control, a group of engineers, scientists, and educators from Australia.
The park district says the exhibition features immersive art works that bring a sense of the wonder of nature with pieces uniquely created through science. Colorful dichroic materials and subtle mechatronic movements create a kaleidoscope of colors that delight during daylight hours, and illuminate in the evening when darkness descends.
The exhibition will feature five large art installations uniquely created by chemical processes and other technologies; the pieces also incorporate subtle mechatronic movements that mimic those found in nature. In addition to installations in the Conservatory lobby and outdoors, pieces will also be in the tropical exhibition area, and will consist of 13 mechatronic flowers up to 10 feet tall positioned throughout the beds, casting colorful shadows on the plants below.
"We are very excited to be able to bring Delicate Forces, an international art exhibit, from Australia to Rockford this summer, thanks to the generosity of the Nicholas Endowment. The exhibit melds science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) with inspirations drawn from the natural world of plants and insects. The installations react with the sun to provide movement and color during the day, and take on an otherworldly glow at night when they are illuminated," said Dan Erwin, Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens facility manager.