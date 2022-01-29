Nicholas Conservatory hosts luminary art workshop

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A winter Saturday is a good time to lighten up by making some art.
The Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens hosted a "Winter Lights" art-making event. Participants made their own luminaries, complete with some flower petals and leaves, to take home.
Christopher Bernd, Program Coordinator at the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens, says the artists were staying after the event was over to finish their projects.
"That tells me that we're having a good day and that everybody is enjoying what they're working on," Bernd says. "We don't have anything else going on in the classroom this afternoon, so we're just going to keep making art."
With the cold weather that has been sticking around in the Stateline recently, we may not be getting that much positive energy than in the warmer months. Bernd says art is a great solution.
"I think we have a tendency to underestimate the value that art can have just to our own well-being, beyond the value that it may have to others in terms of bringing them some joy or happiness," Bernd says. "We do like to encourage art, because art does have that therapeutic value. It is a way that you can lift yourself up out of some of those winter doldrums."
Next week, the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens will host an event making different kinds of art out of leaves. You can find information on how to register for events on their website.