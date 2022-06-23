Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens to premiere new exhibit Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new exhibit at a popular Rockford attraction will be unveiled to the public Friday.
The Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens in Rockford will be holding the premiere of their new "Delicate Forces" international exhibit Friday.
The exhibit was created by a group of engineers and scientists from Australia. It features large and colorful pieces which interact with sunlight, creating movements of colors and light.
Lyndi Toohill, Manager of Education and Programs at Nicholas Conservatory, says the group brought many different aspects to the exhibit to bring smiles to peoples' faces.
"It's a whole group of electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, with a little bit of art infused in there too," Toohill says. "A chemist and a physicist use those different technicalities and skillsets to create this beautiful art."
The premiere of the exhibit happens Friday, June 24 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets to get a first look at the immersive exhibit on the Rockford Park District's website.
The "Delicate Forces" exhibit will be open at the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens through Sunday, November 6.