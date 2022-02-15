New youth closet opens in Rockford for those in need

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new partnership will become a resource to students and families in need in the area.
Molina Healthcare of Illinois and the YMCA of Rock River Valley launched the Molina Closet Program at Lutheran Church on Tuesday.
The closet, located inside the church, will be a resource to youth and families in need of basic necessities, including personal hygiene items, laundry detergent, feminine hygiene products and more.
"This is a great opportunity for them to come on in and pickup some of those things to bring home with them that they may need," Matt Wolf, a representative with Molina Healthcare.
The closet will be open to teens enrolled in the program Mondays - Fridays from 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. during the school year and Mondays - Fridays from 12 noon – 6 p.m. during the summer and other school breaks.