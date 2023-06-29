New mural along the Miracle Mile

Rockford, Il. — If you have driven down Rockford's Miracle Mile on East State Street you've probably noticed one of the new murals in town.

The mural by artist Jesse Melanson is being painted on the Goodwill Retail store and Donation Center on East State Street. It's a celebration of Rockford's riverfront and Goodwill's commitment to progress.

Shannon Harper, Senior PR/Marketing Manager at Goodwill Industries says that they (Goodwill) have known for a while that they wanted something done like this. "We had this blank canvas facing State Street, so what better place to do this. We wanted to go along with Rockford area Convention and Visitor's Bureau in their effort to beautify Rockford, with all the murals that they're currently doing." Harper states.

The new mural is full of shapes, vibrant colors and a few animals. It starts on the east side of the building with people planting seeds and watering it. The mural continues onto the wall facing State Street with a forest of trees and a river going through it. On one of the trees there is a caterpillar, with a few cocoons and then some emerging as butterflies.

Artist Jesse Melanson states, "The trees become this whimsical forest where there's also caterpillar on an adventure of a tree. And going into its cocoon and transforming into a monarch butterfly, which is enjoying the forest with its other animal friend, the fox, they're poking its head out."

Melanson continues to say, "My goal was to create a sense of place for the viewer, which then creates a sense of belonging, which then I think just make people feel good and happy."

Harper continues to state that the mural shows Goodwill's growth and transformation as well as Rockford. "The image of the planting of seeds and watering it relates back to Goodwill's mission programs like our GED program, our job training and job placement, our youth reentry programs and so by growing that we're helping transform the Rockford community into something more beautiful than it already is."

The vibrant mural, set to be finished by the beginning of July.

