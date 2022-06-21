Nature Connects is now on display at Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden

ROCKFORD (WREX) —An award-winning and family friendly exhibit is now on display at the Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden in Rockford.
Sean Kenney's Nature Connects Made with LEGO® Bricks, uses beautiful works of art made from simple toy blocks to explore animal endangerment, the balance of ecosystems, and mankind’s relationship with nature.
The exhibit is composed of 15 sculptures on display throughout the grounds and gardens of Klehm. Each sculpture depicts important topics that the New York artist, Sean Kenney, holds dear, such as protecting an animals’ habitat or planting a garden.
Nature Connects further shows that just as LEGO® bricks interconnect, everything in nature is interconnected in a delicate balance. The narratives, along with the intricate displays, also explore the importance of conservation, the balance of ecosystems, predator/prey relationships, and the relationships between humankind and the natural world.
The public is invited explore the beauty and wonder of Sean Kenney's Nature Connects Made with LEGO® Bricks, open daily to the public from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM for a limited engagement now through September 11, 2022.
More information about Sean Kenney's Nature Connects Made with LEGO® Bricks can be found on Klehm’s website: www.klehm.org/nature-connects