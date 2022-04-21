Nature at the Confluence receives environmental grant in time for Earth Day

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — A local environmental organization is getting state grant money for Earth Day.
Nature at the Confluence in South Beloit is one of eight projects in the state that will split over $14,000 in environmental grants from Illinois American Water just in time for Earth Day.
Nature at the Confluence will receive $1,000 to purchase an Enviroscape Model to enhance K-12 educational programs for students, scouts, adults, and families.
The Enviroscape Model is an interactive tabletop tool to demonstrate the impact of residential, recreational, agricultural, industrial, and transportation areas on the environment through water pollution.
"It supplements our education here at the nature center," says Therese Oldenburg. "It gives us a tool to take into schools to take to different events and really show people what happens in their yard or in their street totally affects watershed."
Nature at the Confluence is partnering with the City of South Beloit and the Rock River Trail.