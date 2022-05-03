Natural Art on Womanspace Grounds

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Local artist reuses what nature leaves behind as his paint and the ground as his canvas. Norm Knott was born and raised here in Rockford and got into art at a young age. Knott was born with several medical complexities and was oftentimes too sick to get out of bed as a child. His grandmother gave him some art supplies and he taught himself how to do many different art techniques.
Growing up along the Rock River, Knott collected the debris such as rocks and weathered sticks found along the river banks and started using it in his art. About a decade ago Norm returned to his roots and created the piece titled Mother Nature within intimate forests on the campus of Womanspace, a center in Rockford that empowers individuals (not just women) to reach their full potential through holistic health and creative arts.
The sculpture Mother Nature is created entirely from organic and biodegradable materials found throughout the forest. Fourteen feet in diameter, the piece depicts Mother Nature as a tree coming up through the center surrounded by the planets of the universe, created out of different rocks and pinecones. Recently, Norm returned to the Womanspace forest for the fourth time to rebuild the installation. “What you see in spring will be different from what you see in fall and winter. It truly reflects nature’s energy” states Knott.
Knott hopes that when visiting the piece, the viewer feels tranquility and a sense of connection to the earth. “All the installations I have done outdoors help promote care for the earth and sensitivity towards the environment” states Knott. By offering this natural piece of art he hopes that the viewer, especially the younger generation, can create similar projects within their community that will help clean up and take care of the planet.