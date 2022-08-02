National Night Out was a success across the Stateline!

MACHESNEY PARK, Il. (WREX) — Every year on the first Tuesday of August communities across the nation celebrated with first responders within their area.
National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Tonight, the families within Machesney Park and Loves Park got to do just that. Spend time with family while getting to know the first responders and what they do for the community.
Both events gave free food and free resources like school supplies, first aid kits and even fire safety booklets for kids. Attendees even got a hands on experience with the tools that first responders use everyday. Sitting in a fire truck, watching the drone and even seeing the bomb robot.
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says that her favorite part of the day is celebrating the hard work that the community and police do together no matter how big or small the task is.
Similarly, Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said that he likes meeting the people of the community and getting to answer the questions. He also said that he enjoys seeing the community getting to put a name to a face or a position.
Even though National Night Out is one night both first responders and law enforcement groups encourage the community to be on the look out for other events throughout the year.