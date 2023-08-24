MUST SEE: Local police officers look to beat the heat, while having fun

DIXON -- If you are not following the Dixon Police Department on social media, now is the time to hit that "follow" or "like" button.
As temperatures across the Stateline soar, two officers found a way to "cool" off while poking fun at the extreme temperatures.
Dixon's social media manager is no stranger to creative posts that gain traction on social media.
Just yesterday, the department posted pictures of a "Joint Duck Rescue Task Force Update," showing a family of ducks being helped out of a sewer drain.
But, the post getting the most attention in our newsroom, is the picture of two officers, or should we say Jedis, on the job.
Dixon, may the force be with you.