Music on Chicago Series returns June 3

FREEPORT, Il. (WREX) – A downtown Freeport music tradition is back with another season of Music on Chicago beginning this Friday, June 3, from 5:30-11 pm at the Freeport Arts Plaza.
Music on Chicago is a summer tradition in Downtown Freeport held on the first Friday of June, July and August. This is the second season for Music on Chicago to be located at the Freeport Arts Plaza (10 E. Douglas St.). The venue is a perfect space for community music to be enjoyed by all ages.
The first performance of the season welcomes Rockabilly Kid from 5:30-7:45 pm opening for headliner Dirty Fishnet Stockings to take the stage at 8 pm.
“We are so excited to bring Music on Chicago back for its 21st year! We can’t wait to see the Arts Plaza filled with people dancing, eating, and having a good time. It’s important for us to keep great traditions like this alive, and we have great things in store this year,” said Events Coordinator Katie Gentz.