Multiple Stateline students win 4-H college scholarships

STATELINE (WREX) — Several Stateline students took home a big honor and some money to put towards their college education on Sunday.
4-H gave out $45,000 in scholarships to 45 kids who showed exceptional skills in one of nine categories.
Three students took home honors including:
Justin Irwin in Boone County for mastery in animal science projects.
Clare Montavon in Ogle County for work on the arts and the art of communicating with others.
Campbell Russo in Winnebago County for personal growth in the 4-H program.
Kevin Rhoades, one of the donors who made the scholarship program possible says the program made a big difference in his life and wants to help others do the same.
“I saw what a difference 4-H made for all my extended family members growing up and what it meant to my mother, Mary Ann, who was a leader for so many years," Rhoades said. "We felt it was important to help provide resources for 4-H to continue to help bring those life skills and values to young people and future leaders from throughout Illinois.”