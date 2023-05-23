Mr. C's raising money for Operation Fallen Flags

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mr. C's Family Restaurant is donating money to Operation Fallen Flags, a local volunteer group that helps replace tattered flags that need replacing. John Conforti, the restaurant owner, is donating $1,000 to the organization. He's hoping to match that through customer donations and special menu items that specifically raise money for the organization.
"We'll be doing a fundraiser inside Mr. C's with different specials that come with the flag on it," Conforti said. "That means a dollar is going toward the Glory Truck. We encourage everyone to help them as much as they can. It's just veterans helping the flag. It's the best bang for the buck type of charity you can give to right now."
The Glory Truck is the special vehicle used to drive around and replace the flags in need. The truck needs money for gas, as it operates on a volunteer basis. Conforti will do a check presentation Wednesday at 2 p.m. to give the first $1,000 donation to Operation Fallen Flags.