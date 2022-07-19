More than 250 Motorcycles expected to pass through Belvidere in August

BELVIDERE, Il. (WREX) — More than 250 motorcycles are expected to pass through Boone Post 77 American Legion located at 900 W. Chrysler Drive in Belvidere, Illinois on August 24, 2022, at approximately 6:15pm as part of The American Legion Legacy Run.
This five-day, 1,150-mile, cross-country motorcycle ride raises awareness and funds for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship, which supports the children of fallen military personnel and the children of disabled veterans who served in the post 9/11 era. The Legacy Run is one of the largest and longest organized motorcycle group rides in the United States.
The full American Legion Legacy Run will begin August 21, 2022 at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile, Alabama. It will conclude at the American Legion Post 434 in Oak Creek, Wisconsin on August 25, 2022, where Medal of Honor Recipient Gary Wetzel will welcome the riders after traveling 1,150 miles across seven states over five days. The ride will stop at monuments, memorials and American Legion posts in Lauderdale County and Tupelo, MS, Humboldt, TN, Mayfield and Paducah, KY, Perryville, MO, St. Libory, Bloomington and Marseilles, IL, and Union Grove before ending in Oak Creek, WI.
Now in its 16th year, The American Legion Riders have raised more than $15 million, including $1.14 million in 2021 for The American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund. The fund provides college scholarships to children of U.S. military personnel killed while serving on active duty on or after September 11, 2001, and children of post-9/11 veterans with a combined Department of Veterans Affairs disability rating of 50 percent or higher. Since 2004, the Legacy Scholarship Fund has awarded 478 scholarships, totaling more than $4.7 million.
The American Legion is asking anyone who is on or near the travel route or any of the memorial destinations to show support by raising their flags and/or lining the route as more than 250 motorcycles pass through their local community riding for the children of our nation’s heroes.