More than 13,000 items donated to Aquin's donation drive

FREEPORT (WREX) — A donation drive led by a group of Aquin High School students has come to an end.
On Tuesday, the school district announced the "Let Love Lead" campaign resulted in more than 13,300 items being donated.
Every year the schools servant program chooses a team project to give back to their local community.
This year the team project was a school wide effort to supply the Freeport Area Church Co-op with vital goods for distribution to those in need.
Two Men and a Truck will help move the donated items the FACC.