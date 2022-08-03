 Skip to main content
Molina Healthcare and Rockford Police to host Irving Neighborhood Block Party Friday

Block Party generic.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local health and safety leaders are coming together to have a community celebration this week.

Molina Healthcare of Illinois and the Rockford Police Department are teaming up to host a block party in the Irving neighborhood on Friday.

The event, which will run from 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 5, will allow neighbors to see each other and meet with community leaders and learn more about resources that are available to them.

Molina Healthcare's Mobile Health Unit will also be at the party in the 300 block of Irving Ave., providing health screenings, including blood pressure readings.

The event is free and open to everyone.

