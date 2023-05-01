Mobile Markets around the Stateline this week

The Northern Illinois Food Bank is hosting 9 Mobile Markets across the area this week.
Northern Illinois partners with a local agency whether that is a church, a school or another non-profit. A truck then goes to the location with the partner. From there the public is invited on a first come first served basis while supplies last. No identification, documentation, or pre-approval is needed.
According to the market manager Ken Madden there are about sixteen unique items that are offered at the mobile markets.
"We try to give a variety of food for our neighbors at all the markets, this includes fresh produce frozen meat, non perishable items and even some cleaning supplies. It all depends on what is in inventory."
Madden also says that if anyone is looking for assistance they can always go to the Northern Illinois Food Bank website here.
This week the following markets are available:
- Tuesday:
- Kane County 4-5:30 p.m. Old Sherman Parking Lot, Elgin
- Wednesday:
- Winnebago County 4:30-6:00 p.m. St. Peter's Church, South Beloit
- Thursday:
- Winnebago County 10:00-11:30 a.m. Voices of Inspiration, Rockford
- Friday:
- Lake County 3:30-5:00 p.m. Ft. Sheridan Metra, Highwood
- Saturday:
- Kane County 9:00-11:00 a.m. Elgin Community College, Elgin
- McHenry County 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. Light of Christ Church, Algonquin
- Ogle County 10:00-11:30 a.m. New Hope Fellowship Church, Rochelle