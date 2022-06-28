Mill Foundation gives thousands of dollars in grants to organizations helping Rockford youth

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local organizations were celebrated Tuesday as thousands of dollars in grants were given out to support people in need.
The Mill Foundation held a grant ceremony Tuesday at the Discovery Center, announcing thousands of dollars in grants going to organizations helping kids in the Rockford area.
Winnebago County CASA was among the organizations receiving funding, getting a $12,000 grant to represent children who face abuse or neglect. Life Decisions, a non-profit supporting outreach to at-risk youth, received $8,000.
The Mill Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Rockford that provides funding to programs and organizations that benefit disadvantaged youth across the Rockford region.
Carl Ecklund, Chairman of the Mill Foundation, says the funding is long overdue for organizations giving crucial help during stressful times.
"Going through the pandemic, all these organizations were hit hard," Ecklund says. "The foundation, during the last couple of years, stepped it up in terms of our grants, taking a little more from the foundation than we normally would, because these organizations really needed it."
Other groups receiving funding from the Mill Foundation include the Rockford Boys and Girls Club, Hope Reigns Ranch, and the Northwest Community Center.