Midway Village developing new Camp Grant exhibit

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local museum announces plans for an exhibit about Rockford's role in the military.
Midway Village is developing a new permanent exhibit, telling the story of Camp Grant, a former Army Infantry Training Camp in Rockford.
According to the museum, Camp Grant was built after the U.S. entered World War I in 1917 and saw a significant expansion after the onset of World War II. The Chicago-Rockford International Airport currently sits at that location.
The museum says 330,000 soldiers went through Camp Grant during World War II, which also served as a training ground for medical personnel and housed prisoners of war.
"It's really a wonderful story that hasn't been told in our community and we've had a lot of excitement about the project thus far," O'Keefe says.
The museum says the exhibit will use a timeline-based approach with artifacts and stories to recount the history of Camp Grant.
If you have family stories or artifacts and want to send them to Midway Village for their Camp Grant collection, information on how to do so is available on their website.