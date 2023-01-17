Middle school kids get free shoes from non-profit organization

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Marquez Beeks used to walk the hallways at West Middle School before going on to Boylan, and eventually playing college football. Beeks is making sure middle school students around Rockford have fresh shoes to walk down their hallways, as part of his Touching Soles charity. He's donating close to 200 pairs of shoes to Rockford middle school kids, giving out close to 100 this week to kids at RESA, Kennedy and West.
"I do middle school because that's the identity stage where bullying is prevalent," Beeks said from his first stop at RESA. "Self-esteem is a big thing so why not come in and try to uplift these kids and give them a motivational boost."
Naera Batson is one of those kids. She's a 6th grader at RESA who says her family has struggled financially. Getting a fresh pair of Nikes is a big mood-booster.
"I feel happy and surprised," Batson said. "It means a lot to me."
Beeks understands where these kids are sitting, and he wants to serve as that positive influence that they can achieve whatever they want in life.
"All it takes is one person to show them some compassion, show them some love, show them some support," Beeks said. "That's where I come in. That's what I usually tell them."
This was Beeks' first Touching Soles event in Rockford since 2019, with the pandemic putting a halt to it in recent years. He says it feels good to get back in the schools and spread some positive energy in his hometown.