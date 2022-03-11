Meridian students host 'Yeetathon' to raise funds for teacher battling breast cancer

STILLMAN VALLEY (WREX) — A group of students at Meridian Jr. High came up with a creative way to raise funds for a teacher who is battling breast cancer.
On Friday, the school hosted a "Yeetathon" throughout the day where students would "yeet" (throw) bean bags from the top of the fitness center into different containers in the gym. If the students made it in a container, they'd win raffle tickets for their own set of raffle baskets.
All the funds raised from the "Yeetathon" are helping school counselor Kelli Zitzke and her battle with breast cancer. Zitzke was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and then again in 2020.
Students say Friday's event became bigger than they imagined.
"She's impacted so many people that we started this out as a regular little fundraiser and all of sudden all of these people started contacting us and it became a huge event. Bigger than we ever expected," said Kayden Campbell, a 6th grade student at the school.
Campbell was part of the group of students who organized the "Yeetathon."
"This is a big event. Like this is a big deal and they've really come together and figured it out and problem solved and troubleshooting. All that kind of stuff they've done a good job," Micki White, the school's student council advisor, said.
You can purchase raffle tickets and place a bid on a few silent auction items which goes until March 18. Raffle tickets can be purchased until 7 p.m. Friday. For more information, click here.