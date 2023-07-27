Mercyhealth at Home hosts a job fair

Rockford, Il. — Mercyhealth at Home hosted a job fair Thursday, in front of their East State Street office.
New employees are needed and a variety of positions are available, including:
Home health and hospice RNs
Licensed social workers
LPNs
Speech and language pathologists
Physical therapists
Oasis auditor
When a patient is released from the hospital they can go to a rehab program or register for Mercyhealth at Home where a RN or a home health aide comes and visits the patient right in the comfort of their home.
"These positions that we have available are one of the few positions that you get to develop that long term relationship with a patient" states Renee Dooman the manager of partner culture and community relationships at Mercyhealth.
Dooman continues to say, "You get to see that patient flourish, you get to see them when they're coming out of the hospital and then you help them get back to 100%."
There are full- and part-time positions available for nursing and other clinical roles.
If you are interested in a position with the Mercyhealth at Home team go to their website here.