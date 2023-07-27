Mercyhealth at Home hosts a job fair

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake IL, Lee, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Ogle, Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Underpasses may be flooded. Roads and streets may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour are possible this evening as a frontal boundary moves across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Despite relatively low soil moisture values due to ongoing drought conditions in some areas, conditions are favorable for rain rates that that could still cause flash flooding, especially in urban areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&