Meet the artist behind the Mayor's holiday card!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 'Tis the season for some holiday cheer! Last week during the City Council meeting this years winner was honored.
For the past few years Mayor Tom McNamara sought the talented skills of local elementary and middle schoolers to create a holiday card. The cards will be sent out to local businesses and organizations that support the city and it's growth.
This years winner was Thanushsri Vijayanand, a 3rd grader at Thurgood Marshall School. Vijayanand said that she learned about the many different holidays that people celebrate and decided to draw many of those elements in her picture.
Vijayanand said that she took about two days to draw and paint the picture and was excited to be the winner of the holiday card drawing.