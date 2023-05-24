Lunch and Learn shows the Belvidere community what the Park District is up to

Belvidere, Il. — Yesterday the Belvidere Park District hosted a 'Lunch and Learn' to bring awareness to the park district and what is still to come in the future for them.
Attendees learned about the potential park that is more inclusive for the community, . The Craig Woosley Memorial Playground, named in honor of late area Lions Club member who recognized the need for an inclusive playground in Belvidere.
This type of playground is called a universal playground where kids of all ability can come and play independently and alongside peers without physical barriers. It also allows family members to interact and play along with their children as well.
Katie Humphrey, the Special Recreation Manager at the Belvidere Park District says that a playground like this is wonderful for the community. "We already have one playground in the community that's similar, but this is going to be completely and fully accessible. So a community organization wanting to help us in that way is just it's really great."
Attendees also got to learn about the Special Recreation organization. Northlands Association for Special Recreation is the cooperative partnership between the Belvidere, Freeport, and Rockford Parks Districts. The programs are open to any individual with disability related special needs such as physical, mental and developmental disabilities and people with a mental illnesses, behavioral disorders and visual or hearing impairments.
Participant of the Special Recreation District Nori Barnes says that before she attended she had really low self esteem, "the special rec department gave me the opportunity to learn that it's okay to try to fail and try again. It allowed me to learn that my words mattered, and that I can inspire people with what I have to say."
Barnes also states that the Special Recreations Department allowed her to make cool friendships and build relationships with people. She also says that if you or someone you know wants to join the department to just do it.
"I went from having no friends and not being able to even talk to people like this to now I give speeches with over 5,000 people. I get to participate in sports and earn medals, I get to go out with my friends and have dinner which is really fun, because those things made it really hard in the past."
If you want to find out more about the Belvidere Parks District or the Special Parks Recreation you can find out more here.