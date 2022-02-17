Lunafest film festival returning to Rockford after 2 year hiatus

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A popular local film festival is making a comeback next month.
Womanspace will be hosting Lunafest, a traveling film festival that champions female filmmakers and features short films meant to empower and inspire women.
The event will have movie snacks and a cash bar, with opportunities to win raffle prizes and a 50/50 raffle.
Lunafest was not held in the Rockford area for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Liz Hiemstra, Marketing Coordinator for Womanspace, says there is something for everyone to enjoy at Lunafest.
"What's great about Lunafest is that it gives a real good mix," Hiemstra says. "They are all made by and for women, but these are all award-winning, really quality films ranging from animated to documentary, non-fiction and great stories."
There is also a virtual option for attendees to watch the movies at home within two days of the event.
Lunafest will be held Thursday, March 3 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Nordlof Center, located at 118 N. Main St. in Rockford.
Information on registering for Lunafest can be found on the Womanspace website or by calling (815) 877-0118.