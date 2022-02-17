 Skip to main content
Lunafest film festival returning to Rockford after 2 year hiatus

  • Updated
ROCKFORD (WREX) — A popular local film festival is making a comeback next month.

Womanspace will be hosting Lunafest, a traveling film festival that champions female filmmakers and features short films meant to empower and inspire women.

The event will have movie snacks and a cash bar, with opportunities to win raffle prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

Lunafest was not held in the Rockford area for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liz Hiemstra, Marketing Coordinator for Womanspace, says there is something for everyone to enjoy at Lunafest.

"What's great about Lunafest is that it gives a real good mix," Hiemstra says. "They are all made by and for women, but these are all award-winning, really quality films ranging from animated to documentary, non-fiction and great stories."

There is also a virtual option for attendees to watch the movies at home within two days of the event.

Lunafest will be held Thursday, March 3 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Nordlof Center, located at 118 N. Main St. in Rockford.

Information on registering for Lunafest can be found on the Womanspace website or by calling (815) 877-0118.