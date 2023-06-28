 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy
for fine particulate matter statewide on Wednesday June 28th and
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for fine particulate matter statewide
for Thursday June 29th.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada continues in the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but the
unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this additional
alert.

Sensitive individuals, including people with heart or lung disease,
older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and
outdoor workers should avoid long or intense outdoor activity.
Everyone else should reduce long or intense outdoor activity and take
more breaks during outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions and protect
your health can be found at www.airnow.gov.

Media contact...217 558 1536.

Loves Park Fire Department joins new agreement for 911 calls

  • Updated
  • 0
Loves Park Fire Department
By Nicole Stein

Loves Park, Il. —  On June 23rd, the Winnebago County Sheriff's office and Loves Park Fire Department announced an agreement for 911 dispatching services. 

This past Monday the telecommunicators at the Winnebago County 911 Center started to dispatch emergency calls for the Loves Park Fire Department. 

The goal of this agreement is to improve efficiency and decreased response  times for firefighters as well as improve the public safety in the community. 

Previously, when a Loves Park resident called 911, the operator would then contact Mercyhealth, Mercyhealth would then call the agency that was needed and in turn creating a time delay that could be anywhere from 30 seconds to one minute.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office did some research and realized that they needed to cut this time down. "Currently, when somebody calls 911 in the Loves Park Fire District Area, they'll go right directly to our 911 Center dispatch, we directly dispatch them immediately." Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana states.

The Loves  Park Fire Department will also gain access to the County’s Computer Aided Dispatch software (CAD) giving them all the  dispatch information right at their fingertips.

Telecommunicators are responsible for receiving all 911 calls, emergency and non-emergency calls  outside the City of Rockford, and for dispatching all law enforcement agencies outside the City of Rockford.

The Loves  Park Fire Department is the first Fire Agency to be dispatched by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. "This is cutting edge. This is going to be a change of heart, a change of minds and a change of souls. With this model we're providing better service, quicker communication, and that time delay deleted." Caruana continues to say. 

