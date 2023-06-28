Loves Park Fire Department joins new agreement for 911 calls

Loves Park, Il. — On June 23rd, the Winnebago County Sheriff's office and Loves Park Fire Department announced an agreement for 911 dispatching services.

This past Monday the telecommunicators at the Winnebago County 911 Center started to dispatch emergency calls for the Loves Park Fire Department.

The goal of this agreement is to improve efficiency and decreased response times for firefighters as well as improve the public safety in the community.

Previously, when a Loves Park resident called 911, the operator would then contact Mercyhealth, Mercyhealth would then call the agency that was needed and in turn creating a time delay that could be anywhere from 30 seconds to one minute.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office did some research and realized that they needed to cut this time down. "Currently, when somebody calls 911 in the Loves Park Fire District Area, they'll go right directly to our 911 Center dispatch, we directly dispatch them immediately." Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana states.

The Loves Park Fire Department will also gain access to the County’s Computer Aided Dispatch software (CAD) giving them all the dispatch information right at their fingertips.

Telecommunicators are responsible for receiving all 911 calls, emergency and non-emergency calls outside the City of Rockford, and for dispatching all law enforcement agencies outside the City of Rockford.

The Loves Park Fire Department is the first Fire Agency to be dispatched by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. "This is cutting edge. This is going to be a change of heart, a change of minds and a change of souls. With this model we're providing better service, quicker communication, and that time delay deleted." Caruana continues to say.