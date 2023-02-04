Local students learn about HBCUs at Saturday college fair

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Universities from across the country were represented in a local college fair on Saturday celebrating Black History Month.
Rock Valley College's Intercultural Student Services and the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosted a college fair Saturday, featuring Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Representatives from HBCUs all across the country, from Lincoln University in Missouri to Morehouse College in Georgia, were in Rockford to encourage local students to broaden their search for their next step out of high school and learn more about the history of their schools.
Luevinus Muhammad, Director of Student Life and Intercultural Student Services at Rock Valley College, says academic programs at these colleges can help students go the extra mile to succeed in their schoolwork and in their future careers.
"There are people here who are just like you," Muhammad says. "People who understand your background, where you come from, and what needs you have and how you may need a little more support than the average student."
Rock Valley College has more Black History Month events scheduled throughout February. You can find more events, including a First Generation Speaker Series with RVC President Dr. Howard Spearman, on their website.