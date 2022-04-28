Local pastors rallying together to unify community

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local faith leaders see the needs and struggles of their congregations on a daily basis.
That was the key to helping them determine an area of focus.
During a strategy session at Empowering Word Christian Center, leaders identified an area in the community they will work together to impact.
One local pastor says for a community to truly flourish, everyone should pitch in.
"A flourishing community is a community in which everyone enjoys factors the fullest, happiness and life satisfaction, physical and mental health, meaning and purpose, character and virtue, social relationships and financial and material stability," said Norma Borrero, pastor at Life Church.
One Body Collaboratives will host a variety of events throughout the year to provide time for fellowship.