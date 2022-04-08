 Skip to main content
Local organization raises thousands of dollars with new event

Art Dash Fundraiser.JPG

OREGON (WREX) — A local hospice organization raised thousands of dollars from a new event.

Serenity Hospice and Home held their first Art Dash fundraiser at the Cork and Tap in Oregon Wednesday, raising $22,000.

The first annual Art Dash fundraiser featured 50 local artists, all of them donating a piece of original art worth at least $100.

In the "Dash" part of the event, three "dashers" were called at random to rush and find a piece of art to take home.

Serenity Hospice and Home provides hospice care and bereavement services for patients throughout northern Illinois, including Boone, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago Counties.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

