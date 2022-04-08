Local organization raises thousands of dollars with new event

OREGON (WREX) — A local hospice organization raised thousands of dollars from a new event.
Serenity Hospice and Home held their first Art Dash fundraiser at the Cork and Tap in Oregon Wednesday, raising $22,000.
The first annual Art Dash fundraiser featured 50 local artists, all of them donating a piece of original art worth at least $100.
In the "Dash" part of the event, three "dashers" were called at random to rush and find a piece of art to take home.
Serenity Hospice and Home provides hospice care and bereavement services for patients throughout northern Illinois, including Boone, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago Counties.