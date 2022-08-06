Local muralist sees his work in full color for the first time in his life

LOVES PARK (WREX) — If you've gone through N. Second St. in Loves Park recently, you might have noticed a new color-filled mural along the side of a building at the intersection of Grand Ave.
What you may not know is that the muralist that created the colorful artwork is actually colorblind.
Brett Whitacre was told from an early age about things he couldn't do, but he was determined to rise above the "silly" notions about his condition.
"I actually had a pediatrician tell me that you can't be a pilot or you can't be an artist," Whitacre says. "As an artist, it's not a hinderance. If you're still seeing colors, you paint what looks good to you."
Whitacre has been actively painting for about a decade, creating works from small pieces to large murals across the Rockford area.
He leans on a wide-range of colors, including the colors he can see, but especially the colors he can't.
"I tend to paint in large gradients like this because I have a hard time selecting a specific color that I think looks good because all of the blues and oranges look the same," Whitacre says.
That all changed on Friday. For the first time in 45 years, he put on a pair of EnChroma glasses, which are specially designed to allow those who are colorblind to see the full spectrum of color.
Whitacre was amazed to see his creation in its full color-filled glory for the first time.
"The blacks makes the color just fly off of there. Wow. For 45 years, I've been seeing it very muted," Whitacre explained. "I've always said that the colors look good to me, they may look different to you, but this is very different."
Now, Whitacre says he wants to see all of the previous works he's done in communities around the region.
"Now I've got to visit all of my murals — better gas up the car."
Whitacre encourages anyone who is colorblind to pursue their dreams, using his example as proof that just a paint brush and passion can overcome all kinds of adversity and open up a new, colorful world.