Local manufacturing plant donates $10,000 award to Rock House Kids

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local non-profit is receiving a donation from employees at a local manufacturing plant.

The Owens Corning insulation plant in Rockford has donated $10,000 to non-profit Rock House Kids.

Earlier this year, the plant was awarded the company's Healthy Living Award. Employees at the plant decided to donate the $10,000 award to Rock House Kids, a non-profit kids in Rockford a place to stay and eat.

Dee Lacny, Executive Director of Rock House Kids, says the organization is honored to be chosen for the donation.

"Their gift is a strong statement of hope to future generations of Rockford’s inner-city kids and helps provide the foundation and consistency we need to succeed to build a stronger community," Lacny says.

Owens Corning is an Ohio-based global manufacturing company making building and construction materials. The company has plants in Rockford and in suburban Chicago.

