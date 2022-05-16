Local high school seniors sign letters of intent for teaching

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Typically letter of intent signing occurs only for athletes, not today. Three Guilford High School seniors signed their letters of intent to continue their education at Rockford University.
Students Joey Domino, Kali Hess-Szostek, Nicole Facer, Nicholas Rich and Owen Luenemann plan to pursue a teaching career within the Rockford Public School district.
They are participants in the Rockford University Education Pathway program, a program that actively recruits teachers from its own student body.
Students that are interested in becoming a teacher applies to the program and follows a specific course sequence starting their freshman year of high school. Seniors are then enrolled in the college degree program through Rockford University. The goal is to continue the program through certification and eventually becoming employed within the Rockford Public School district.
This program provides the student the opportunity to receive both a graduate degree and an undergraduate degree at a total cost of $20,000 – receiving, in essence, a $142,000 value for $20,000 – is a powerful incentive for students to consider staying in Rockford.
Christina MaGee, the college and career academy coach at Guilford High School, says that there is a teacher shortage across the country and that educators have to get students interested in education, she also said that rather than looking for teachers from other states or other countries why not just look local.
MaGee also says that the whole program is a very rewarding cycle, “we raise and grow our own future teachers and it is exciting. I am now working with teachers that used to be my students that were a part of this program. It is exciting to see students explore a new career opportunity and go into a career path that is my passion.”
Senior Kali Hess-Szostek kept bouncing back and forth on whether or not she wanted to become a teacher. Recently she realized teaching is her calling and looks forward to the day when she is a high school teacher.
Szostek says the decision to sign her letter of intent today came down to security. “Having the whole scholarship planned out and having everything guaranteed and having my future secured was the biggest incentive.”