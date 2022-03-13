 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local high school hosts Canstruction event to donate food to those in need

  • 0
Canstruction.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local students are doing their part to try and end hunger in the Stateline.

Rockford Lutheran High School teamed up with Carpenter's Place in Rockford to host a "Canstruction" competition.

Students were tasked with bringing in cans of food and making smaller projects with them.

The aim of the donation event was for the students to learn more about STEM practices while helping Carpenter's Place reduce food insecurity in the Rockford area.

Kelly Champion, Core Director at Rockford Lutheran High School, says the teamwork is a good lesson for the students to learn, especially while giving back to the community in a meaningful way.

"Making sure that people are aware hunger and homelessness is a huge problem in our community," Champion says. "This is just one small way that we can help combat that."

All of the cans that were donated in the competition are going to Carpenter's Place.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you