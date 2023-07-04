Local group urges motorists to slow down, for safety and respect

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The friends of Veterans Memorial Circle are typically is seen on Memorial Day beautifying the North Main and Auburn Street Roundabout, today though the group gathered to urge drivers to slow down, follow the rules of the road and check for pedestrians before entering the roundabout.
2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the North Main and Auburn Street roundabout. What makes this particular roundabout special is that it is one of the only roundabouts in the country that is dedicated as a veterans memorial.
Each quadrant of the roundabout where North Main and Auburn streets intersect is a plaque that tells the story of local veterans. These plaques cover the service and sacrifice from the Revolutionary War to the Present.
The Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle is concerned about the safety around the roundabout. "We want this place to be safe for everyone in the community, not just as a circular intersection that's often misunderstood. But more importantly, as a place to honor our veterans and military families." states Helen Redfern, a co-chair of the Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle said.
According to the group almost 50 accidents were recorded in 2022 alone, and while our team was out there today we witnessed almost a handful of potential accidents. Sitting on the bench outside the Rockford Billiard Café one will hear the honking and drivers yelling out the window to “go, go!”.
"I think what's what the problem there is, is that the bad behavior now has been institutionalized to be the normal and that's going to be the hard part after 10 years of seeing bad driving. We now have to figure out how do you change that" states Ernie Redfern, the co-chair for the Friends of Veterans Circle group.
Residents who live near by as well as visitors are afraid to use the crosswalks at this intersection. Residents often feel like walking around the roundabout is like putting your own life at risk because of drivers not following the rules of the road, and ignoring pedestrians at the crosswalks.
Redfern continues to say "Every one of the quadrants here, there is a plaque that talks about Rockford's role in military history. People can't get to these plaques if they're uncomfortable coming to this intersection.