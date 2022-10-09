Local group gets head start on Halloween season with 'Trunk or Treat' event

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With Halloween just three weeks away, some in the Stateline are getting a head start with the spooky fun.
Screw City Jeeps held their fourth annual Trunk or Treat event at Crimson Ridge on Perryville Rd. in Rockford Sunday.
The event saw free food, a pumpkin walk, and candy for the kids getting an early start on the sweet treats.
Crystal Rider, an organizer of Sunday's festive event, says she enjoys seeing the joy that kids have during the season.
"I love watching the kids smiles," Rider says. "It's one of my favorite things."
The event was co-hosted by A Mother's Love, who gave away free costumes to kids who needed them.