 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local family owned business expanding facilities

  • Updated
  • 0
1000006955.jpg

DIXON, Ill. — Bonnell Industries Inc., a family owned manufacturer of road equipment hosted a groundbreaking this morning on the site where their new, state of the art facility will be. 

Bonnell is expanding their manufacturing capabilities with a new 100,000 SQFT facility at 325 E Progress Drive (industrial park) in Dixon IL.

Owner of the company Joe Bonnell thanks his family for all his success within the business. "It takes total family support to grow a company as we have. We enjoy employing people even though it has its challenging times. It's just an honor to to grow a business and employ people in the local community."

Currently on Franklin Grove Road in Dixon, Bonnell Industries has been discussing the possibilities of expanding for many years. Originally in September of 2022, the company was just going to add an addition onto the current location however the company wasn't satisfied with this option. 

Bonnell Industries

PXL_20230830_170225098.jpg
  • Updated
PXL_20230830_171335347.jpg
  • Updated
PXL_20230830_171548216.jpg
  • Updated
PXL_20230830_171857050.jpg
  • Updated
PXL_20230830_165930675.TS.mp4
  • Updated
  • 0

Then in December of 2022, the company found out about the space available on Progress Drive and went to work. The vision was to build a manufacturing plant all under one roof, rather than the eight locations they have currently.

Submit your images to our 13 Weather Photo Community

The goal of this new facility will be to house new equipment, lean manufacturing, and increase in output. 

Download our News and Weather apps on iOS, Android, Alexa, and TV

The new facility will be state of the art, with more than 2,900 solar panels that will help generate the energy needed to run the plant and air conditioning to help employee conditions in the summer months.

Get the latest breaking news, headlines, weather, and special offers delivered right to your mailbox!

Building starts the first week in December and the company will be moving in the summer of 2024. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you