Local family owned business expanding facilities

DIXON, Ill. — Bonnell Industries Inc., a family owned manufacturer of road equipment hosted a groundbreaking this morning on the site where their new, state of the art facility will be.

Bonnell is expanding their manufacturing capabilities with a new 100,000 SQFT facility at 325 E Progress Drive (industrial park) in Dixon IL.

Owner of the company Joe Bonnell thanks his family for all his success within the business. "It takes total family support to grow a company as we have. We enjoy employing people even though it has its challenging times. It's just an honor to to grow a business and employ people in the local community."

Currently on Franklin Grove Road in Dixon, Bonnell Industries has been discussing the possibilities of expanding for many years. Originally in September of 2022, the company was just going to add an addition onto the current location however the company wasn't satisfied with this option.

Then in December of 2022, the company found out about the space available on Progress Drive and went to work. The vision was to build a manufacturing plant all under one roof, rather than the eight locations they have currently.

The goal of this new facility will be to house new equipment, lean manufacturing, and increase in output.

The new facility will be state of the art, with more than 2,900 solar panels that will help generate the energy needed to run the plant and air conditioning to help employee conditions in the summer months.

Building starts the first week in December and the company will be moving in the summer of 2024.