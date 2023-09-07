Local entrepreneur hosts inspirational conference

ROCKFORD, Il. — Rockton native and business owner brought together entrepreneurs, leaders, business professionals, and individuals from across the state to discuss the power of strong connections within the work environment.
This morning, Cindy Rowe of Cindy Rowe Marketing hosted Spark! Conference attendees can look forward to engaging in dynamic networking opportunities, forging valuable partnerships, and gaining fresh insights that can be immediately applied to their endeavors.
Rowe states, "I designed the conference with three things in mind that I think were pivotal for my success. And that was networking, personal development, professional development and self improvement. And I got some of my speaker friends together and built this conference based on those three principles."
The conference highlighted networking, inspirational speakers and the opportunity to get a professional headshot taken.
Rowe continues to say," This has been a dream of mine and to watch it come to life and be sold out and impact so many people. That's I just wanted to give back. I'm not here to make a money on this thing. I just wanted others to have the opportunity to have access to things that I found success from so it's, it was great event to have that all come together."
The Spark! Conference sponsors play a pivotal role in making this transformative experience possible. We are proud to have AAA-Redd Insurance Group as the Presenting Sponsors, Rockford Bell Credit Union as the Ignite Sponsor, and Advanced Technology Center at Rock Valley College as the Rapid-Fire Networking Sponsor.
Rowe hopes to have this conference happen yearly.