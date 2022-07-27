Local Eagle Scout Candidate gives back to the Boone County community

BELVIDERE, Il. (WREX) — Local Eagle Scout Candidate Brandon Massman from Scout Troop 141 and 30 volunteers gathered at Boone County Conservation District (BCCD) over the weekend to complete his Eagle Scout Project.
Massman selected Boone County Conservation District as the recipient for his Eagle Scout project because he wanted to give back to an organization that was a big part of his scouting experience. He contacted BCCD in January of 2022 to plan a project that would benefit his community this summer.
Massman worked with Boone County Conservation District on a project to restore a native pond habitat at Spencer Conservation Area. The area had been overgrown with an invasive plant, Phragmites.
After researching native plant species with Josh Sage of BCCD and Brennan Caputo of the IDNR, Brandon selected eight different species to plant. The plant order was placed with Country Road Greenhouses in Rochelle, IL.
Massman raised $2300.00 to purchase over 1600 native plants to restore the habitat. Funds were generously donated by Airo Tool, the Coon Creek Casters, and many community members. Brandon also held fundraisers to purchase the plants needed for this habitat restoration project.
There was a little rain early in the morning, but the volunteers kept going and finished before noon. The restored area has opened the shoreline and will provide many different flowering plants to help increase the diversity of the habitat and support more native animals.
There is a real difference in the project area compared to the dense wall of invasive phragmites. There is hope that this work will continue around the pond, and the restored area will continue to expand each year!