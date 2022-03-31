Local distillery to create beer raising money for active military, veterans

ROCHELLE (WREX) — A local distillery is raising money for veterans and active service members and their families.
Kennay Farms Distilling joined the "Hops for Heroes" campaign supporting Soldiers' Angels, a non-profit organization helping members of the military, veterans and their families.
The Rochelle-based farm and brewery will be brewing a custom recipe, known as Homefront IPA, to raise funds to support the organization.
Kennay Farms joins eight other breweries across the country in the effort to support the nation's service members.
"Soldiers' Angels puts the needs of our American heroes first. It is exactly the type of organization that Kennay Farms is proud to align ourselves with," says Aubrey Quinn, Marketing Director at Kennay Farms. "With a long history of service men and women in our family we are grateful we can give back to honor their service."
Soldiers' Angels is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas and founded by the family of General George Patton. The organization says they have provided assistance to almost 1,000,000 service members, veterans, wounded heroes and their families in 2021 alone.
Kennay Farms Distilling plans to release its custom Homefront IPA in June. All proceeds from the sales of custom drinks nationwide will go to Soldiers' Angels.