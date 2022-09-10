Local dentist's office joins others nationwide to provide free dental care Saturday

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — A Machesney Park business opened it's doors Saturday, giving back to the community in a unique way.
Machesney Park Family Dental celebrated Free Dentistry Day Saturday, giving dental care free of charge for those who need it.
Organizers say 55 patients were seen at Saturday's event, which saw services from cleanings to fillings and even tooth extractions.
Dr. Maria Hamidani helped give care to patients at Saturday's event. She says it was rewarding to help those in the community who need dental care the most, but also to see their reactions.
"A lot of happy tears from a lot of happy patients," Dr. Hamidani says. "Lots of hugs and high fives, it was just so fun to see that reaction."
The local event is a part of a nationwide campaign to help the growing number of Americans that do not have dental insurance.
The Department of Health and Human Services says around 108 million Americans are living without dental insurance. Even as evidence increases that links a person's oral health to their overall health.
Machesney Park Family Dental says they hope to celebrate Free Dentistry Day, helping give back to the community for many years to come.