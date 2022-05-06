Local company celebrates 60 years in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local company celebrated 60 years of service in the Rockford community Friday.
Fitzgerald Equipment Company in Rockford celebrated six decades of business and manufacturing Friday.
The company held a celebration at their headquarters on Boeing Dr. Friday, with tours of the facility and featuring Rockford Art Deli live-printing special 60th Anniversary shirts.
The company was founded by Gene Fitzgerald in 1962, renting, selling, and servicing forklifts for a Chicago-based manufacturer from a small shop on Wallin Ave. in Rockford.
Today, Gene's grandson Eric leads a total of 75 employees at their two locations, in Rockford and in Mackinaw, Ill.
Managers at the company credit the quality of the team for the company's longevity in the community.
"We have a good team here, I've always said this," says Kay Trosper, Service and Sales Manager at Fitzgerald. "I don't know everything, but with the people we have here, I tell them, I'm only as good as you are. I can't know it all."
The company says they have been recognized nationwide for serving notable clients with worldwide operations, including Honeywell, Sherwin Williams, and Target.