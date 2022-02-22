Local church donates items and money to animal shelter

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local parish donated items and money to an animal sanctuary.
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Rockford collected several items and raised money to support Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary.
On Tuesday, volunteers at the church brought their items to the shelter.
The parish raised almost $200 for Noah's Ark and donated various items, like towels, toys and treats.
The parishioners at Sts. Constantine and Helen say this has given them more ideas on how to give back to the community.
"This is the first time we've tried any ministry like this," says Ted Abvgy.
"I think next time we're going to do something that includes the blind and the seeing and hearing impaired," says Joseph Abvgy.