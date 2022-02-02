Local cancer patient to receive $6,000 from community grant

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local non-profit is getting new funding to continue bringing joy to those who need it.
The Nikolas Ritschel Foundation announced Wednesday that it received a $6,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.
The grant will go to one young adult cancer patient in the CFNIL region, including Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Stephenson Counties.
"For cancer patients ages 18-24, this is a time in their lives when they want to meet others and form close relationships. It's a time when they want to focus on school, careers and starting families," says Kelli Ritschel Boehle, Founder of Nik's Wish. "Instead, their time is spent in treatment at children's hospitals. Cancer robs them of the cherished independence their peers enjoy, so providing a wish is just one simple way we can help put a smile on their face."
Nik's Wish was formed in 2012 after the death of Nikolas Ritschel, who wanted to make sure kids and young adults diagnosed with cancer can find hope and happiness during a difficult time.
On Friday, Feb. 4, Nik Ritschel would have turned 31. His legacy has given more than 200 kids throughout the country opportunities they wouldn't ordinarily get.
Health officials in the Stateline say they are grateful that money will be going to local cancer patients that need it.
"We are thankful to have Nik's Wish right here in our community, helping to put a smile on our cancer patients' faces when they need it the most," said Natalie Wilson, Director of the UW Health SwedishAmerican Regional Cancer Center. "One patient here at RRC will get to have their wish granted and it's all thanks to the CFNIL and Nik's Wish."
The grant is supported by the Dr. Louis and Violet Rubin Fund of the CFNIL.