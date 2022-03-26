Local brewery sells out of beer raising money for Ukraine

LENA (WREX) — Less than two weeks after starting a beer to raise money for Ukraine, a local brewery taps the last keg dedicated to the fundraiser.
Penny and Nathan Peterson at Wishful Acres Farm & Brewery launched a new beer, named "Brewkraine" on March 18 as a part of a project "Brewing for Ukraine".
The project is an international effort by breweries to support the people fighting to defend their country from the Russian invasion.
On Friday, the brewery said in a Facebook post that they had tapped the last keg of the beer, and would likely run out on Saturday.
"This has been the fastest selling beer we've ever released," the Facebook post read.
13 News' Tyler Scheuermann talked with the Peterson family when their new beer launched.
They said it call came about from a social media post where they saw a Ukrainian brewery ask the world for help.
"There's a lot of people who woke up in a middle of a war right now," said Nathan Peterson, co-owner of Wishful Acres. "They didn't want it and they had nowhere else to go."
Wishful Acres Farm & Brewery is open Fridays through Sundays at 4679 N. Flansburg Rd. in Lena.