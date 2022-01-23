Local art studio hosts "Paint and Sip" event in Rockton Sunday

ROCKTON (WREX) — On a cold Sunday afternoon, dozens had some fun painting and socializing.
Art-vark Studios partnered with Rockton Inn Pub and Grub to host a painting event Sunday afternoon.
Dozens of participants were guided through a series of steps, painting on a 12x24" canvas. The painting being made today was a "Winter Warmth Gnome".
Tannis Woodman owns Art-vark Studios and was the painting instructor for Sunday's event. She says you don't have to be a professional artist to come away with a great work of art when you're having fun.
"You look at some of the great artists and their work wasn't really perfect, it's all interpretation," Woodman says. "It's a lot of fun, everybody comes out with a happy face."
Art-vark Studios hosts "Paint and Sip" events throughout the Stateline, bringing people together to paint and have fun with each other.
Woodman runs her art studio out of her home, partnering with businesses like the Rockton Inn to host these events. She says she enjoys seeing people learning how to do something new and getting something out of it.
"What I really like about this is meeting the people and having somebody, who thinks they have no talent at all, see their results and be amazed," Woodman says.
Everyone who participates in each event gets to keep their paintings to bring home. You can find more information on upcoming events with Art-Vark Studios on their Facebook page.