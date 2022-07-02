List: Fourth of July celebrations across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin this weekend

(WREX) — As the Independence Day holiday weekend continues, families are looking to make plans to line the streets along parade routes and watch firework shows.
Here's a guide to all of the fun happening across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, celebrating the Fourth of July.
Sunday, July 3
Some of the celebrations just can't wait until Monday, with a few fireworks shows to see on the weekend.
The Rockford Speedway will host their annual "God Bless the USA!" race night, beginning at 7 p.m. After the race, the Speedway's annual fireworks show will take place.
Tickets for the race are available here. They start at $23 for adults, $18 for children between 12 and 17, $9 for kids between six and 11, and $3 for kids up to five years old.
In Davis Junction, the community park on Lincoln Ave. will host a fireworks show at dusk on Sunday. Following the show, you can keep the chair or the blanket out and watch "Sing 2" with the family in the park.
Dixon's Petunia Festival continues through the Fourth of July holiday, with the Riverfront fireworks show happening Sunday night at 9:30 p.m. You can find more details on all of the Petunia Festival events through the weekend on their website.
While Winnebago's Fourth of July parade steps off on Monday, the fireworks show at Winnebago High School will take place at dusk Sunday. See more information about Winnebago's parade later in this article.
Rock Valley College will host the Rockford Symphony Orchestra at the Starlight Theatre for their annual "Star Spangled Spectacular" beginning at 8 p.m. Fireworks will conclude the event at around 10 p.m.
The performance will be conducted by Linc Smelser, conductor of the Rockford Symphony Youth Orchestra. Tickets start at $30, $10 for children 12 and under, and $5 for lawn seating.
Rockford
Fourth of July celebrations will be taking place throughout downtown Rockford all day on Monday. Events begin early in the morning with a 5K race benefitting programs which help area seniors, and end with the fireworks show which has been a Forest City tradition for nearly 60 years.
You can find a full guide to downtown Rockford's festivities, including traffic advisories, here.
Beloit
This year's Fourth of July Spectacular has moved this year from Riverside Park to ABC Supply Stadium, the new home of the Beloit Sky Carp.
Gates to the stadium will open at 6 p.m. for a performance by the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra beginning at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks show will begin immediately after the performance ends at around 9 p.m.
This year's event is free to the public with the stadium's concessions open.
Cherry Valley
The village's Fourth of July parade will begin at 1 p.m. at Village Hall. The parade will march through Cherry Valley from Village Hall to Baumann Park on Walnut St.
After an afternoon of fun, the annual fireworks show at Baumann Park will begin at dusk.
Durand
There will be a full day's worth of fun throughout Durand on Monday. The day begins with the Bulldog Bolt 5K race at 8 a.m. at Saelens Park.
Durand United Methodist Church will host an ice cream social and pork chop sandwich cookout from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. for those who get hungry at all of the family fun events throughout the day.
The Independence Day Parade will step off at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Main St. and Laona St., walking east on Main St., turning right onto State St., following State St. until turning right at South St., and continuing until the end of the route at Center St.
After the parade, Saelens Park will host a bags tournament, leading into the fireworks show at dusk on the school grounds.
For a full list of activities, visit the Durand Fourth of July Festival's Facebook page.
Kirkland
The Kirkland Lions Club is hosting the 74th annual Fourth of July celebration with live music and events throughout the holiday weekend at Franklin Township Park.
Monday begins with the annual parade through Kirkland at 11 a.m. Live music on the big stage will begin at noon.
A 32-team double-elimination bags tournament begins at 2 p.m. on Monday. Registration begins at 1 p.m. at $20 per team.
To cap off the weekend of patriotic fun, what they call the largest fireworks show in northern Illinois will take place at nightfall. A 50/50 raffle will be drawn after the fireworks.
Winnebago
The fireworks show at Winnebago High School Sunday night will lead into a day of fun in the community on Monday.
Winnebago's annual parade will step off at 10 a.m., beginning on McNair Rd. just east of Elida St. The parade will cross Elida St. and turn left at Benton St.
The parade will follow Benton St. down to Dorothy Simon Elementary School, where it will turn left onto Winnebago St. From there, the parade will make another left turn onto Elida St.
The parade will end as it turns onto Ferguson Ln., leading to the front entrance of Winnebago High School.
Roads along the parade route will be shut down by 9:45 a.m. For more information on Winnebago's celebrations, visit the Winnebago Fourth of July Committee's Facebook page.
Woodstock
Woodstock will be hosting their fireworks show over Emricson Park, beginning at dusk.
Parking in Emricson Park will only be available through the South St. entrance. The parking fee is $10 per car. Those who plan to walk to the show can do so through the South St. and Jackson St. entrances.
Donations will be collected to help cover the cost of the fireworks. Concessions will also be available throughout the night.